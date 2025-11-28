HOFMANN FAMILY BLUES EXPERIENCE DOM TOM Saint-Nazaire

HOFMANN FAMILY BLUES EXPERIENCE Vendredi 28 novembre, 19h30 DOM TOM Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T19:30:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T19:30:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

Hofmann Family Blues Experience est un groupe né en 2005, issu de l’envie d’un père, Vincent, et de son fils, David, de jouer sur scène ensemble afin de partager leur passion commune pour la guitare, le blues et le rock’n roll.

« Chez la famille Hofmann, le Blues est leur raison de vivre… Si vous aimez le gros son, vous allez etre gaté, ca riffe et ca slide de tous les cotés… Et bon sang, comment ca joue ! »

« Fallait oser ils l’ont fait: un son digne d’une grosse prod… Big Daddy le père et Little Jimi le fils confirment bien la leurs surnoms: riffs cinglants, longues envollées de slide, tout y passe pour nous offrir du Blues pur jus, dense et bien pressé…Big Daddy et Little Jimi (Hendrix ?) ont du Blues plein les veines, de ce Blues chaud et bien rouge qui vous assure la vie ! y’a des clans comme ca, ou tout baigne… »

https://www.instagram.com/davidhofmann.marseille/

https://youtu.be/PeSQI0rBjQc?si=2StQ4OCTSRDoWcc8

DOM TOM 7 avenue René Coty, 44600 saint Nazaire Saint-Nazaire 44600 Ville Port Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire 09.55.34.71.28 https://www.facebook.com/people/DOM-TOM/61550084616517/?paipv=0&eav=AfZS9dPoocxSco1pdoq7ZRvtburv7aMsY5rRRKHALqc-OpDK-Sl9ZQUwEKBI9xviPHk&_rdr [{« data »: {« author »: « davidhofmann.marseille », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « David Ghu00e9tto (@davidhofmann.marseille) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/534311934_18286034623268180_4386422329809289988_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby43NTAuYzIifQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=108&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QF0Tp8XR24fexx-apFDAadcFdBLeEmrnhyHv1FUjxaVanFYaeWkS03V9gVtiKHRovw&_nc_ohc=4AnVviqAX6wQ7kNvwHkA5F_&_nc_gid=gZ4FlcU4z3BZlXYHuIzmyQ&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfZg8PcMdvq18gGq8usqmiLqZkPIadpnn_2y5bzIXuxhWA&oe=68CF4028&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/davidhofmann.marseille/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/davidhofmann.marseille/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hofmann Family Blues Experience », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Vincent Hofmann – Electric & Acoustic Guitars / Lead Vocal nDavid Hofmann – Electric & Acoustic Guitars / Back VocalnEtienne Callac – Electric Bass / Back VocalnPatrick Boileau – Drums nnEnregistru00e9 au Blue Field Studio ( 56 Baud )nPrise de son Mixage & Mastering : Patrick Boileaunnsite web : https://www.hofmannfamilybluesexperience.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « Teaser nouvel album »Five » 2021 By Hofmann Family Blues Experience », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PeSQI0rBjQc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeSQI0rBjQc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYP4-XPMqS4JyaIbwHNpezw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/PeSQI0rBjQc?si=2StQ4OCTSRDoWcc8 »}] Spécialités des DOM TOM

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Riff’ Slide