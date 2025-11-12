Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous ! Vesoul

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous !

1 Bis Cours François Villon Vesoul Haute-Saône

Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-12 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12

2025-11-12

Les Ateliers Bons Jours vous invitent à la représentation du nouveau spectacle exclusif Holà ! Mon Senior   .

1 Bis Cours François Villon Vesoul 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 70 26 74 75 

