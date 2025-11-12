Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous ! Vesoul
Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous ! Vesoul mercredi 12 novembre 2025.
Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous !
1 Bis Cours François Villon Vesoul Haute-Saône
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-12 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-12
Date(s) :
2025-11-12
Les Ateliers Bons Jours vous invitent à la représentation du nouveau spectacle exclusif Holà ! Mon Senior .
1 Bis Cours François Villon Vesoul 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 70 26 74 75
English : Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous !
German : Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous !
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Holà ! Mon Senior spectacle gratuit près de chez vous ! Vesoul a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par MAISON DU TOURISME DE VESOUL