Hommage à Claude Nougaro Château de Thillombois Thillombois
Hommage à Claude Nougaro Château de Thillombois Thillombois dimanche 12 avril 2026.
Hommage à Claude Nougaro
Château de Thillombois 1 rue du Château Thillombois Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-12
Date(s) :
2026-04-12
Redécouvrez les plus belles chansons de Claude Nougaro dans un concert interprété par Sous ton balcon.Tout public
5 .
Château de Thillombois 1 rue du Château Thillombois 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 84 50 00 cdm@cdm55.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rediscover Claude Nougaro’s greatest songs in a concert performed by Sous ton balcon.
L’événement Hommage à Claude Nougaro Thillombois a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE
À voir aussi à Thillombois (Meuse)
- Dîner dans le Noir Château de Thillombois Thillombois 11 avril 2026
- Hommage à Claude Nougaro Château de Thillombois Thillombois 12 avril 2026
- Libertés Balkaniques Château de Thillombois Thillombois 12 avril 2026
- Tournois de béhourd au château de Thillombois Château de Thillombois Thillombois 26 avril 2026
- Livres au château Château de Thillombois Thillombois 3 mai 2026