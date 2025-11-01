House Freaks Djoon Paris

Chinau invite une team d’activistes du groove, locaux & internationaux :

✨ Serious A – collectionneuse de disques et gameuse depuis 15 ans, ses sets voyagent entre Detroit, Tokyo & Paris. Productrice remarquée chez Ilio Records, Natural Frequency et plus récemment sur le label parisien D.Ko Records avec Auricom, hommage au mythique WipEout.

Xander – ex-résident du Mellotron, aujourd’hui à Paris, il navigue entre dub, jazz fusion, disco, house & UK garage.

De Tokyo à New York, ses sélections électrisent bars d’écoute et dancefloors.

Juno – figure des clubs & festivals UK, elle mêle jazz, soulful house, broken beat & rythmes latins. Avec le Purple Collective de Manchester ou sur des scènes comme We Out Here & Twisted, elle incarne la vibe de la club culture londonienne.

Un rendez-vous immanquable pour les vrais house freaks !

House Freaks au Djoon vendredi 31 Octobre

Le vendredi 31 octobre 2025

de 23h00 à 05h00

payant

8,99 à 15,99 euros.

Public adultes. A partir de 18 ans.

début : 2025-11-01T00:00:00+01:00

fin : 2025-11-01T06:00:00+01:00

Date(s) : 2025-10-31T23:00:00+02:00_2025-10-31T05:00:00+02:00

Djoon 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol 75013 Soulful Club Paris • Est. 2003

A shelter for dancers & music lovers, DJOON has been a first step in Paris for many artists, bringing over icons such as Lil’ Louis, Kerri Chandler, Black Coffee, Dixon, Âme, Levon Vincent, Folamour, The Martinez Brothers and more to France and often Europe for the very first time, and playing a key role in bringing the afro-house sound to the old continent.

Borrowing its name from a Persian word that can be translated to « soul », Parisian house music temple Djoon has been tirelessly defending soulful music in it’s largest sense for almost two decades, bringing over emerging talents and timeless legends alike for the delight of its eclectic and forward thinking crowd.Paris