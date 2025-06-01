Hoxahandia Iholdy Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Hoxahandia Iholdy Pyrénées-Atlantiques 1 juillet 2025

Hoxahandia A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Hoxahandia 64640 Iholdy Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 11200.0 Tarif :

A la limite de la plaine et de la montagne, le paisible village d’Iholdy est le départ de ce bel itinéraire de randonnée. Au programme, et selon la période où vous venez, vaches, pottok, brebis et vautours seront au rendez-vous. Sans oublier un panorama portant sur une très grande partie des montagn

Difficulté moyenne

English : Hoxahandia

At the limit of the plain and the mountain, the peaceful village of Iholdy is the departure of this beautiful hiking route. On the program, and according to the period where you come, cows, pottok, ewes and vultures will be there. Without forgetting a panorama on a very large part of the mountains

Deutsch : Hoxahandia

An der Grenze zwischen der Ebene und den Bergen ist das friedliche Dorf Iholdy der Ausgangspunkt für diese schöne Wanderroute. Je nachdem, zu welcher Jahreszeit Sie kommen, werden Sie Kühe, Pottok, Schafe und Geier zu Gesicht bekommen. Und nicht zu vergessen das Panorama, das sich über einen Großteil der Berge erstreckt

Italiano :

Al limite tra la pianura e la montagna, il tranquillo villaggio di Iholdy è l’inizio di questo bellissimo percorso escursionistico. In programma, e a seconda del periodo dell’anno in cui si viene, ci sono mucche, pottok, pecore e avvoltoi. Senza dimenticare la vista panoramica su gran parte delle montagne

Español : Hoxahandia

En la frontera entre montaña y valle, el pueblo de Iholdi es el punto de inicio de está bonita caminata. Dependiendo de la época del año en la que decida venir, se encontrará con muy diversos animales; pottokas, ovejas, buitres… Además, a lo largo del paseo podrá disfrutar de unas montañas vascas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-10 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine