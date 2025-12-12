HYPNOSE AU CINEMA – HYPNOSE AU CINEMA AVEC OLIVEIR REIVILO – CINE SOLOGNE – ROMORANTIN Romorantin Lanthenay

HYPNOSE AU CINEMA – HYPNOSE AU CINEMA AVEC OLIVEIR REIVILO Début : 2026-02-07 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.

Venez vivre une expérience incroyable et drôle ! Spectacle interactif avec le public.Avec un respect constant des participants, Olivier vous fera vivre des expériences et des aventures exceptionnelles : dormir en quelques secondes, partir pour des destinations et des émotions incroyables.Pour les spectateurs qui préfèrent rester dans la salle, ils seront bluffés de voir leurs amis sur scène.

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

CINE SOLOGNE – ROMORANTIN 71 BIS AVENUE DE PARIS 41200 Romorantin Lanthenay 41