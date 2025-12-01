IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur ! Chartres
IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur ! Chartres samedi 13 décembre 2025.
IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur !
34 Rue Noël Ballay Chartres Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Venez découvrir comment l’intelligence artificielle transforme les réseaux à travers un atelier interactif et pratique.
.
34 Rue Noël Ballay Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 23 42 32 bij28@agglo-ville.chartres.fr
English :
Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming networks through an interactive, hands-on workshop.
German :
Erfahren Sie in einem interaktiven und praktischen Workshop, wie künstliche Intelligenz Netzwerke verändert.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire come l’intelligenza artificiale sta trasformando le reti attraverso un workshop interattivo e pratico.
Espanol :
Venga y descubra cómo la inteligencia artificial está transformando las redes a través de un taller interactivo y práctico.
L’événement IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur ! Chartres a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par MAIRIE AGGLO DE CHARTRES