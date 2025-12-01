IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur ! Chartres

IA & Réseaux connecte ton futur !

34 Rue Noël Ballay Chartres Eure-et-Loir

Gratuit

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 17:00:00

2025-12-13

Venez découvrir comment l’intelligence artificielle transforme les réseaux à travers un atelier interactif et pratique.

34 Rue Noël Ballay Chartres 28000 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 23 42 32 bij28@agglo-ville.chartres.fr

English :

Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming networks through an interactive, hands-on workshop.

German :

Erfahren Sie in einem interaktiven und praktischen Workshop, wie künstliche Intelligenz Netzwerke verändert.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire come l’intelligenza artificiale sta trasformando le reti attraverso un workshop interattivo e pratico.

Espanol :

Venga y descubra cómo la inteligencia artificial está transformando las redes a través de un taller interactivo y práctico.

