Ibiza Festival Party 5 Sarrebourg

Ibiza Festival Party 5

Rue de la Piscine parking en face du centre aqua Sarrebourg Moselle

Début : Dimanche Vendredi 2025-08-08 00:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10 04:00:00

Au programme Programme Vendredi La Boum Géante Ambiance 80s/90s/2000 Samedi Discothèque à ciel ouvert. Manifestation accessible à partir de 14 ans (une pièce d’identité obligatoire). Prévente des billets sur Helloasso. Buvette et restauration sur place.Adultes

Rue de la Piscine parking en face du centre aqua Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 50 48 29 42 alexis57930@icloud.com

English :

Program: Friday: La Boum Géante ? Ambiance 80s/90s/2000 Saturday: Open-air disco. Event open to 14-year-olds and over (ID required). Advance ticket sales on Helloasso. Refreshments and catering on site.

German :

Programm: Programm: Freitag: La Boum Géante? Stimmung 80s/90s/2000 Samstag: Diskothek unter freiem Himmel. Veranstaltung zugänglich ab 14 Jahren (ein Ausweis ist erforderlich). Vorverkauf der Eintrittskarten auf Helloasso. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Italiano :

In programma: venerdì: The Giant Boom ? Atmosfere anni 80/90/2000 Sabato: Discoteca all’aperto. L’evento è aperto ai maggiori di 14 anni (è richiesto un documento d’identità). Prevendita biglietti su Helloasso. Ristoro e ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

En el programa: Viernes: The Giant Boom ? Atmosphere 80s/90s/2000 Sábado: Discoteca al aire libre. El evento está abierto a mayores de 14 años (se requiere identificación). Venta anticipada de entradas en Helloasso. Refrescos y catering in situ.

