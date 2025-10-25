If music be the food of love Le bourg Vaux-en-Pré

If music be the food of love Le bourg Vaux-en-Pré samedi 25 octobre 2025.

If music be the food of love

Le bourg Eglise Saint-Roch Vaux-en-Pré Saône-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

If music be the food of love

Henry Purcell Extraits de l’Orpheus Britannicus et pièces pour clavier anglaises.

Léon Roch Ténor

Tanguy Marot Claviorganum .

Le bourg Eglise Saint-Roch Vaux-en-Pré 71460 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 97 83 96 antoineinternet@hotmail.com

English :

German : If music be the food of love

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement If music be the food of love Vaux-en-Pré a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par BUXY │ OT Buxy Sud Côte Chalonnaise | Cat.II