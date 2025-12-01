IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin

IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

Sur le plateau contes de Noël avec l’arrivée du Père Noël, puis descente aux flambeaux, le tout clôturé par un magnifique feu d’artifice.

Suivi d’un dîner cabaret-théâtre avec la pièce Rodrigo et Gabriela mêlant humour et tragédie (sur réservation à la Chapelle).

Télécabine ouverte jusqu’à 23h.

Soirée exceptionnelle pour célébrer la magie de Noël.

Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouvert aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles. Proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères.

(évènement soumis aux conditions météorologiques) .

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

English :

On the stage: Christmas tales with the arrival of Santa Claus, followed by a torchlight descent, topped off by a magnificent fireworks display.

Followed by a cabaret-theater dinner with the play Rodrigo et Gabriela , a blend of humor and tragedy (reservations required at the Chapelle).

Gondola open until 11pm.

