IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin
mercredi 23 décembre 2026 · Saint-Aventin
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Saint-Aventin
IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES
LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-23 16:00:00
fin : 2026-12-23
Date(s) :
2026-12-23
Challenge des enfants sur l’espace débutants, contes de Noël et arrivée du Père-Noël, descente aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice.
Soirée exceptionnelle pour célébrer la magie de Noël.
Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouvert aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles. Proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères (évènement soumis aux conditions météorologiques). .
LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
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English :
Children’s challenge on the beginners’ slope, Christmas stories, and the arrival of Santa Claus, a torchlight parade, and fireworks.
L’événement IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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