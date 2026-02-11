Informations pratiques

Saint-Aventin

IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-23 16:00:00

fin : 2026-12-23

Date(s) :

2026-12-23

Challenge des enfants sur l’espace débutants, contes de Noël et arrivée du Père-Noël, descente aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice.

Soirée exceptionnelle pour célébrer la magie de Noël.

Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouvert aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles. Proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères (évènement soumis aux conditions météorologiques). .

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

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English :

Children’s challenge on the beginners’ slope, Christmas stories, and the arrival of Santa Claus, a torchlight parade, and fireworks.

L’événement IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE