IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… NOUGARO Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule

IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS… NOUGARO

Théâtre de Saint Pourçain sur Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier

Assistez à une soirée exceptionnelle en hommage au grand Claude Nougaro ! Le trio talentueux composé de Jean-Christophe Gamet, Brice Durand et François Collas vous fera revivre les plus belles chansons de l’artiste.

Théâtre de Saint Pourçain sur Sioule Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 99 31 94 35

English :

Join us for an exceptional evening in tribute to the great Claude Nougaro! The talented trio of Jean-Christophe Gamet, Brice Durand and François Collas will take you through the artist’s most beautiful songs.

German :

Erleben Sie einen außergewöhnlichen Abend zu Ehren des großen Claude Nougaro! Das talentierte Trio, bestehend aus Jean-Christophe Gamet, Brice Durand und François Collas, wird Ihnen die schönsten Lieder des Künstlers wiedergeben.

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per una serata eccezionale in omaggio al grande Claude Nougaro! Il talentuoso trio composto da Jean-Christophe Gamet, Brice Durand e François Collas vi farà rivivere le più belle canzoni di Nougaro.

Espanol :

Acompáñenos en una velada excepcional en homenaje al gran Claude Nougaro El talentoso trío formado por Jean-Christophe Gamet, Brice Durand y François Collas le hará revivir las mejores canciones de Nougaro.

