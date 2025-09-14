ILL-I-BIERIS- FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Elne
ILL-I-BIERIS- FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE
Place de la République Elne Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-09-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-09-14 20:00:00
2025-09-14
12 brasseurs locaux artisanaux seront présents , animation musicale.
Place de la République Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 38 39
English :
12 local craft brewers will be on hand, with musical entertainment.
German :
12 lokale handwerkliche Brauereien werden anwesend sein , musikalische Unterhaltung.
Italiano :
12 produttori di birra artigianale locale saranno presenti, con musica dal vivo.
Espanol :
habrá 12 cerveceras artesanales locales y música en directo.
