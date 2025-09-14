ILL-I-BIERIS- FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Elne

Place de la République Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-14 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 20:00:00

2025-09-14

12 brasseurs locaux artisanaux seront présents , animation musicale.

Place de la République Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 38 39

English :

12 local craft brewers will be on hand, with musical entertainment.

German :

12 lokale handwerkliche Brauereien werden anwesend sein , musikalische Unterhaltung.

Italiano :

12 produttori di birra artigianale locale saranno presenti, con musica dal vivo.

Espanol :

habrá 12 cerveceras artesanales locales y música en directo.

L’événement ILL-I-BIERIS- FÊTE DE LA BIÈRE Elne a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE