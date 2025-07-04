Immersion aquatique La Pointe des Sardinaux Sainte-Maxime 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Var

Immersion aquatique La Pointe des Sardinaux 1 avenue Général Touzet du Vigier Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04

fin : 2025-07-04

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

Découvrez les trésors sous-marins de Sainte-Maxime

.

La Pointe des Sardinaux 1 avenue Général Touzet du Vigier

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 70 30 contact@golfe-sainttropez.fr

English : Balade aquatique à la Pointe des Sardinaux

Discover the underwater treasures of Sainte-Maxime



Join us on a unique adventure to discover the wonders hidden beneath the surface of the Mediterranean Sea! Our marine trail, located in the Pointe des Sardinaux nature reserve in Sainte-Maxime, offers an immersive experience for all the family. Accompanied by a qualified guide, you’ll explore the underwater treasures, from the Posidonia meadows to the anemone garden, not forgetting the fascinating inhabitants such as octopus, girelles and starfish.



HIGHLIGHTS :



– Breathtaking panorama: enjoy a spectacular view of the Esterel and the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, enhanced by the charming coastal villages.

– Environmental education: seven buoys line the course, equipped with underwater panels presenting the diversity of Mediterranean flora and fauna. An underwater orientation table allows you to fully appreciate the coastal landscape.

– Expert guidance: specialist guides will share their knowledge of the marine environment, helping you to better understand the species you encounter.

– Safety and accessibility: the activity is suitable for all ages and skill levels. Commentary is available in French and English. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.



PRACTICAL INFORMATION:



– Duration of the activity: approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including between 35 and 50 minutes in the water depending on weather conditions.

– Recommended equipment: mask, snorkel, sun cream, bottle of water and snack. Fins and thermal protection are recommended for younger or more sensitive children.

– Booking essential: make sure you reserve your place in advance.

– Meeting point: at the entrance to Pointe des Sardinaux, 15 minutes before the start of the aquatic walk.

– Entry requirements: participants must bring their own snorkelling equipment (fins, mask and snorkel). Closed-toe shoes are recommended. There are no changing rooms, so please avoid bringing valuables.

– Parking: limited parking is available close to Pointe des Sardinaux.

German : Balade aquatique à la Pointe des Sardinaux

Entdecken Sie die Unterwasserschätze von Sainte-Maxime

Italiano : Balade aquatique à la Pointe des Sardinaux

Scoprite i tesori subacquei di Sainte-Maxime



Unitevi a noi in un’avventura unica per scoprire le meraviglie nascoste sotto la superficie del Mar Mediterraneo! Il nostro percorso marino, situato nella riserva naturale della Pointe des Sardinaux a Sainte-Maxime, offre un’esperienza coinvolgente per tutta la famiglia. Accompagnati da una guida qualificata, esplorerete i tesori sottomarini, dalle praterie di posidonia al giardino degli anemoni, senza dimenticare gli affascinanti abitanti come polpi, girelle e stelle marine.



PUNTI SALIENTI:



– Panorama mozzafiato: godete di una vista spettacolare sull’Esterel e sul Golfo di Saint-Tropez, arricchita dagli incantevoli villaggi costieri.

– Educazione ambientale: sette boe costeggiano il percorso, dotate di pannelli subacquei che presentano la diversità della flora e della fauna mediterranea. Un tavolo di orientamento subacqueo permette di apprezzare appieno il paesaggio costiero.

– Guida esperta: guide specializzate condivideranno la loro conoscenza dell’ambiente marino, aiutandovi a comprendere meglio le specie che incontrerete.

– Sicurezza e accessibilità: l’attività è adatta a tutte le età e a tutti i livelli di abilità. Il commento è disponibile in francese e in inglese. I bambini sotto i 14 anni devono essere accompagnati da un adulto.



INFORMAZIONI PRATICHE:



– Durata dell’attività: circa 1 ora e 30 minuti, di cui 35-50 minuti in acqua a seconda delle condizioni meteorologiche.

– Attrezzatura consigliata: maschera, boccaglio, crema solare, bottiglia d’acqua e snack. Pinne e protezioni termiche sono consigliate ai più piccoli o ai più sensibili.

– Prenotazione obbligatoria: assicuratevi di prenotare il vostro posto in anticipo.

– Punto d’incontro: all’ingresso della Pointe des Sardinaux, 15 minuti prima dell’inizio della passeggiata acquatica.

– Requisiti d’ingresso: i partecipanti devono portare la propria attrezzatura da snorkeling (pinne, maschera e boccaglio). Si consigliano scarpe chiuse. Non ci sono spogliatoi, quindi si consiglia di non portare oggetti di valore.

– Parcheggio: è disponibile un parcheggio limitato vicino alla Pointe des Sardinaux.

Espanol : Balade aquatique à la Pointe des Sardinaux

Descubra los tesoros submarinos de Sainte-Maxime

L’événement Immersion aquatique Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime