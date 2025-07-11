IMMERSION DANS L’UNIVERS VIGNERON MAURY Maury

RD 117 Avenue Jean Jaurès Maury Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Samedi 2025-07-11 11:00:00

fin : 2025-07-11 12:30:00

2025-07-11 2025-07-18 2025-07-25 2025-08-01 2025-08-08 2025-08-15 2025-08-22 2025-08-29

LE DOMAINE THUNEVIN-CALVET de Maury vous propose une IMMERSION DANS L’UNIVERS VIGNERON, les vendredis en Juillet et Aout, de 11h à 12h30.

Plongez dans l’ambiance authentique des caves, avant de savourer une sélection de crus raffinés accompagnés de produits du terroir.

SUR INSCRIPTION

Tarif 14 €/personne (Visite + dégustation)

RD 117 Avenue Jean Jaurès Maury 66460 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 05 57 info@thunevin-calvet.fr

English :

THE DOMAINE THUNEVIN-CALVET in Maury offers you an IMMERSION INTO THE WORLD OF VINEYARDS, on Fridays in July and August, from 11am to 12:30pm.

Immerse yourself in the authentic atmosphere of the cellars, before savoring a selection of refined vintages accompanied by local produce.

ON BOOKING

Price: ?14/person (visit + tasting)

Information and reservations: 04 68 51 05 57 or info@thunevin-calvet.fr

German :

DAS DOMAINE THUNEVIN-CALVET in Maury bietet Ihnen freitags im Juli und August von 11.00 bis 12.30 Uhr eine IMMERSION IN DIE UNIVERSE DES WEINBAUERS an.

Tauchen Sie in die authentische Atmosphäre der Weinkeller ein, bevor Sie eine Auswahl an erlesenen Weinen mit Produkten aus der Region genießen.

AUF ANMELDUNG

Preis: 14 ?/Person (Besichtigung + Verkostung)

Infos und Reservierungen: 04 68 51 05 57 oder info@thunevin-calvet.fr

Italiano :

La DOMAINE THUNEVIN-CALVET di Maury vi propone un’IMMERSIONE NEL MONDO DEI VIGNETI, i venerdì di luglio e agosto, dalle ore 11.00 alle 12.30.

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera autentica delle cantine, prima di assaporare una selezione di annate raffinate accompagnate da prodotti locali.

SU PRENOTAZIONE

Prezzo: € 14/persona (visita + degustazione)

Informazioni e prenotazioni: 04 68 51 05 57 o info@thunevin-calvet.fr

Espanol :

LA DOMAINE THUNEVIN-CALVET de Maury le propone una INMERSIÓN EN EL MUNDO DE LOS VIÑEDOS, los viernes de julio y agosto, de 11.00 a 12.30 h.

Sumérjase en el ambiente auténtico de las bodegas, antes de saborear una selección de añadas refinadas acompañadas de productos locales.

PREVIA RESERVA

Precio: 14 euros/persona (visita + degustación)

Información y reservas: 04 68 51 05 57 o info@thunevin-calvet.fr

