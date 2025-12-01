Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime

Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime mardi 16 décembre 2025.

Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-16

fin : 2025-12-16

Date(s) :

2025-12-16

Bòn Nové , ici en Provence c’est comme cela que l’on dit Joyeux Noël !

.

Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

« Bòn Nové », here in Provence that’s how we say Merry Christmas!



The Christmas season in Provence extends from Sainte-Barbe to Candlemas, a period rich in festivals and traditions that illuminate towns and villages. This guided tour in the Massif des Maures invites you to delve into the heart of these ancestral customs.



Be enchanted by the wheat sown in three saucers, a symbol of prosperity, and the tasting of the thirteen desserts, a Christmas must. Discover how the locals create natural decorations with foliage and marvel at the Provençal nativity scene, a true artisanal masterpiece.



During this walk, you will experience an authentic immersion in the Provençal Christmas spirit, sharing traditions passed down from generation to generation. A unique experience awaits you, between nature and culture, to celebrate the end-of-year festivities like never before.

German : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

bòn Nové », so sagt man hier in der Provence « Joyeux Noël » (Frohe Weihnachten)!

Italiano : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

« Bòn Nové », qui in Provenza è così che diciamo Buon Natale!



Il periodo natalizio in Provenza si estende da Santa Barbara alla Candelora, un periodo ricco di feste e tradizioni che illuminano città e villaggi. Questa visita guidata nel Massiccio dei Maures ti invita a immergerti nel cuore di queste antiche usanze.



Lasciati incantare dal grano seminato in tre piattini, simbolo di prosperità, e dalla degustazione dei tredici dessert, un must del Natale. Scopri come i locali creano decorazioni naturali con il fogliame e ammira il presepe provenzale, un vero capolavoro artigianale.



Durante questa passeggiata, vivrai un’autentica immersione nello spirito natalizio provenzale, condividendo tradizioni tramandate di generazione in generazione. Ti aspetta un’esperienza unica, tra natura e cultura, per celebrare le festività di fine anno come mai prima d’ora.

Espanol : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

« Bòn Nové », ¡así decimos Feliz Navidad aquí en Provenza!

L’événement Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime