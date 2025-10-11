Immersion verre à la Fondation Martell Fondation d’entreprise Martell Cognac
Tarif : 280 – 280 – 280 EUR
Début : 2025-10-11 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 17:00:00
2025-10-11
Mettez-vous au verre avec les artisans verriers de la Fondation !
Fondation d’entreprise Martell 16 avenue Firino Martell Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 36 33 51
English : Glass immersion at the Martell Foundation
Take up glassmaking with the Foundation’s glassmakers!
German :
Setzen Sie sich mit den Glashandwerkern der Stiftung ins Glas!
Italiano :
Imparate a lavorare il vetro con i maestri vetrai della Fondazione!
Espanol :
Iníciese en la fabricación de vidrio con los vidrieros de la Fundación
