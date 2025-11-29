Salon Impérial Chocolat Château de Fontainebleau Fontainebleau

Salon Impérial Chocolat

Après le succès de ses 7 premières éditions, le salon Impérial Chocolat revient au château de Fontainebleau.

English : Salon Impérial Chocolat

Following the success of its first 7 editions, Impérial Chocolat returns to the Château de Fontainebleau.

German : Salon Impérial Chocolat

Nach dem Erfolg ihrer ersten sieben Ausgaben kehrt die Messe Impérial Chocolat in das Schloss Fontainebleau zurück.

Italiano : Salone Impérial Chocolat

Dopo il successo delle prime 7 edizioni, il salone Impérial Chocolat torna al Castello di Fontainebleau.

Espanol : Salón Imperial del Chocolate

Tras el éxito de sus 7 primeras ediciones, el salón Impérial Chocolat regresa al castillo de Fontainebleau.

