Salon Impérial Chocolat Château de Fontainebleau Fontainebleau samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Salon Impérial Chocolat
Château de Fontainebleau Accès par le jardin de Diane puis par la porte du Baptistère Fontainebleau Seine-et-Marne
Début : 2025-11-29 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00
2025-11-29
Après le succès de ses 7 premières éditions, le salon Impérial Chocolat revient au château de Fontainebleau.
Château de Fontainebleau Accès par le jardin de Diane puis par la porte du Baptistère Fontainebleau 77300 Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France +33 1 60 71 50 70
English : Salon Impérial Chocolat
Following the success of its first 7 editions, Impérial Chocolat returns to the Château de Fontainebleau.
German : Salon Impérial Chocolat
Nach dem Erfolg ihrer ersten sieben Ausgaben kehrt die Messe Impérial Chocolat in das Schloss Fontainebleau zurück.
Italiano : Salone Impérial Chocolat
Dopo il successo delle prime 7 edizioni, il salone Impérial Chocolat torna al Castello di Fontainebleau.
Espanol : Salón Imperial del Chocolate
Tras el éxito de sus 7 primeras ediciones, el salón Impérial Chocolat regresa al castillo de Fontainebleau.
