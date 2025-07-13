Imperial Show Le Plus Prestigieux des Cirques de Noël Margny-lès-Compiègne

Imperial Show Le Plus Prestigieux des Cirques de Noël

2 rue Jean Mermoz Margny-lès-Compiègne Oise

Tarif : 22.9 – 22.9 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-17

Date(s) :

2025-12-13 2025-12-17

Plongez dans la magie du plus prestigieux Cirque de Noël, un spectacle grandiose à partager en famille !

Des artistes de renommée internationale, sélectionnés parmi les meilleurs au monde, vous offriront des performances époustouflantes.

Pendant deux heures, laissez-vous émerveiller par des numéros spectaculaires mêlant audace, talent et émotion. Un rendez-vous inoubliable pour petits et grands.

Ce spectacle sera sous la direction musicale de Mylène VALLENS et de son orchestre.

INFOS

SÉANCES DE CIRQUE

– Samedi 13/12 14h , 17h et 20h

– Dimanche 14/12 10h, 13h30 et 16h30

– Mercredi 17/12 14h et 17h

Plongez dans la magie du plus prestigieux Cirque de Noël, un spectacle grandiose à partager en famille !

Des artistes de renommée internationale, sélectionnés parmi les meilleurs au monde, vous offriront des performances époustouflantes.

Pendant deux heures, laissez-vous émerveiller par des numéros spectaculaires mêlant audace, talent et émotion. Un rendez-vous inoubliable pour petits et grands.

Ce spectacle sera sous la direction musicale de Mylène VALLENS et de son orchestre.

INFOS

SÉANCES DE CIRQUE

– Samedi 13/12 14h , 17h et 20h

– Dimanche 14/12 10h, 13h30 et 16h30

– Mercredi 17/12 14h et 17h .

2 rue Jean Mermoz Margny-lès-Compiègne 60280 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 30 13 80 contact@letigre.fr

English :

Immerse yourself in the magic of the most prestigious Cirque de Noël, a grandiose show to share with the whole family!

Internationally renowned artists, selected from among the best in the world, will give you breathtaking performances.

For two hours, marvel at spectacular acts combining daring, talent and emotion. An unforgettable event for young and old alike.

The show will be under the musical direction of Mylène VALLENS and her orchestra.

INFOS

CIRCUS SESSIONS

? Saturday 13/12: 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

? Sunday 12/14: 10am, 1:30pm and 4:30pm

? Wednesday 17/12: 2pm and 5pm

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die Magie des renommiertesten Weihnachtszirkus, eine grandiose Show für die ganze Familie!

International bekannte Artisten, die unter den besten der Welt ausgewählt wurden, bieten Ihnen atemberaubende Darbietungen.

Lassen Sie sich zwei Stunden lang von spektakulären Nummern verzaubern, die Kühnheit, Talent und Emotionen miteinander verbinden. Ein unvergessliches Ereignis für Groß und Klein.

Die Show steht unter der musikalischen Leitung von Mylène VALLENS und ihrem Orchester.

INFOS

ZIRKUSVORSTELLUNGEN

? Samstag, 13.12.: 14h , 17h und 20h

? Sonntag, 14.12.: 10 Uhr, 13.30 Uhr und 16.30 Uhr

? Mittwoch, 17.12.: 14h und 17h

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella magia del più prestigioso Cirque de Noël, uno spettacolo da condividere con tutta la famiglia!

Artisti di fama internazionale, selezionati tra i migliori al mondo, vi regaleranno performance mozzafiato.

Per due ore, potrete assistere a numeri spettacolari che combinano audacia, talento ed emozione. Un evento indimenticabile per grandi e piccini.

Questo spettacolo sarà sotto la direzione musicale di Mylène VALLENS e della sua orchestra.

INFOS

SESSIONI DI CIRCO

? Sabato 13/12: 14.00, 17.00 e 20.00

? Domenica 14/12: 10.00, 13.30 e 16.30

? Mercoledì 17/12: 14.00 e 17.00

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la magia del más prestigioso Cirque de Noël, ¡un espectáculo para compartir con toda la familia!

Artistas de renombre internacional, seleccionados entre los mejores del mundo, le ofrecerán actuaciones que le dejarán sin aliento.

Durante dos horas, maravíllese con los espectaculares números que combinan audacia, talento y emoción. Un acontecimiento inolvidable para grandes y pequeños.

Este espectáculo estará bajo la dirección musical de Mylène VALLENS y su orquesta.

INFOS

SESIONES DE CIRCO

? Sábado 13/12: 14h, 17h y 20h

? Domingo 14/12: 10h, 13h30 y 16h30

? Miércoles 17/12: 14.00 h y 17.00 h

L’événement Imperial Show Le Plus Prestigieux des Cirques de Noël Margny-lès-Compiègne a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par Compiègne Pierrefonds Tourisme