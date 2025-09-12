IN BAETERRA LES GRANDS CRUS CLASSIQUES Saint-Chinian

IN BAETERRA LES GRANDS CRUS CLASSIQUES Saint-Chinian dimanche 15 février 2026.

IN BAETERRA LES GRANDS CRUS CLASSIQUES

Saint-Chinian Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : dimanche 15 février 2026

Début : 2026-02-15

fin : 2026-02-15

Date(s) :

2026-02-15

Le chœur de chambre In Baeterra revient aux Grands Crus ! Cette fois-ci avec un magnifique programme romantique allemand. Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahm. 8 chanteurs sous la direction de Jean Henric, ponctué par des solos, duos ….

Une collation conviviale est servie à l’issue du concert (7€). .

Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 85 29

English :

The In Baeterra chamber choir returns to the Grands Crus! This time with a magnificent German Romantic program. Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahm. 8 singers under the direction of Jean Henric, punctuated by solos, duets and more.

German :

Der Kammerchor In Baeterra kehrt nach Les Grands Crus zurück! Diesmal mit einem wunderbaren Programm der deutschen Romantik. Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahm. 8 Sänger unter der Leitung von Jean Henric, unterbrochen von Solos, Duos?

Italiano :

Il coro da camera In Baeterra torna ai Grands Crus! Questa volta con un magnifico programma romantico tedesco. Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahm. 8 cantanti diretti da Jean Henric, punteggiati da assoli, duetti e altro.

Espanol :

El coro de cámara In Baeterra vuelve a los Grands Crus Esta vez con un magnífico programa romántico alemán. Schumann, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahm. 8 cantantes dirigidos por Jean Henric, salpicados de solos, dúos y mucho más.

