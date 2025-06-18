Inauguration – Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy 18 juin 2025 07:00

Allier

Inauguration Le Bourg Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy Allier

Début : 2025-06-18

fin : 2025-06-18

2025-06-18

Inauguration pour l’ouverture d’un espace antiquité, art et artisanat ethnique, décoration.

Le Bourg

Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy 03160 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 52 49 01 67 madani.mama@gmail.com

English :

Inauguration for the opening of an antiques, ethnic arts and crafts, decoration space.

German :

Einweihung zur Eröffnung eines Raums für Antiquitäten, ethnische Kunst und Kunsthandwerk, Dekoration.

Italiano :

Inaugurazione di uno spazio dedicato all’antiquariato, all’artigianato etnico e alla decorazione.

Espanol :

Inauguración de un espacio de antigüedades, artesanía étnica y decoración.

