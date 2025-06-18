Inauguration – Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy 18 juin 2025 07:00
Allier
Inauguration Le Bourg Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy Allier
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2025-06-18
fin : 2025-06-18
Date(s) :
2025-06-18
Inauguration pour l’ouverture d’un espace antiquité, art et artisanat ethnique, décoration.
Le Bourg
Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy 03160 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 52 49 01 67 madani.mama@gmail.com
English :
Inauguration for the opening of an antiques, ethnic arts and crafts, decoration space.
German :
Einweihung zur Eröffnung eines Raums für Antiquitäten, ethnische Kunst und Kunsthandwerk, Dekoration.
Italiano :
Inaugurazione di uno spazio dedicato all’antiquariato, all’artigianato etnico e alla decorazione.
Espanol :
Inauguración de un espacio de antigüedades, artesanía étnica y decoración.
L’événement Inauguration Saint-Léopardin-d’Augy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région