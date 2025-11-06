INCONNU À CETTE ADRESSE Carcassonne

INCONNU À CETTE ADRESSE

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Dix-neuf lettres entre deux amis, un Allemand et un Juif américain, à l’heure de la montée du nazisme.

Un texte bouleversant interprété par Jean-Pierre Darroussin et Stéphane Guillon.

Au fil de la correspondance, le ton s’assèche entre les deux amis.

On assiste à l’idéologie fasciste qui s’infiltre, à l’horreur qui arrive.

Qui est le bon, qui est le méchant ?

Qu’aurions nous fait à leur place ? Le courage suffit-il à contrer le courant ?

Quand l’horreur advient, le pardon est-il préférable à la vengeance ?

Durée 1h15

Auteur Kressmann TAYLOR

Metteur en scène Jérémie LIPPMANN

Avec :Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN et Stéphane GUILLON

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Nineteen letters between two friends, a German and an American Jew, during the rise of Nazism.

A moving text performed by Jean-Pierre Darroussin and Stéphane Guillon.

As the correspondence progresses, the tone between the two friends dries up.

We watch as fascist ideology seeps in, and horror unfolds.

Who’s the good guy, who’s the bad guy?

What would we have done in their place? Is courage enough to turn the tide?

When horror strikes, is forgiveness preferable to revenge?

Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Author Kressmann TAYLOR

Director Jérémie LIPPMANN

With:Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN and Stéphane GUILLON

German :

Neunzehn Briefe zwischen zwei Freunden, einem Deutschen und einem amerikanischen Juden, zur Zeit des Aufstiegs des Nationalsozialismus.

Ein erschütternder Text, der von Jean-Pierre Darroussin und Stéphane Guillon interpretiert wird.

Im Laufe des Briefwechsels wird der Ton zwischen den beiden Freunden immer dünner.

Man wird Zeuge, wie die faschistische Ideologie sich einschleicht, wie das Grauen kommt.

Wer ist der Gute, wer der Böse?

Was hätten wir an ihrer Stelle getan? Reicht Mut aus, um sich gegen den Strom zu stellen?

Ist Vergebung besser als Rache, wenn der Horror kommt?

Dauer: 1 Stunde 15 Minuten

Autor: Kressmann TAYLOR

Regisseur: Jérémie LIPPMANN

Mit:Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN und Stéphane GUILLON

Italiano :

Diciannove lettere tra due amici, un tedesco e un ebreo americano, al tempo dell’ascesa del nazismo.

Un testo commovente interpretato da Jean-Pierre Darroussin e Stéphane Guillon.

Man mano che la corrispondenza procede, i toni si inaridiscono tra i due amici.

Assistiamo all’infiltrazione dell’ideologia fascista e al dispiegarsi dell’orrore.

Chi è il buono e chi il cattivo?

Cosa avremmo fatto noi al loro posto? Il coraggio è sufficiente per ribaltare la situazione?

Quando l’orrore colpisce, il perdono è preferibile alla vendetta?

Durata: 1 ora e 15 minuti

Autore: Kressmann TAYLOR

Regia: Jérémie LIPPMANN

Con: Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN e Stéphane GUILLON

Espanol :

Diecinueve cartas entre dos amigos, un alemán y un judío estadounidense, en la época del ascenso del nazismo.

Un texto conmovedor interpretado por Jean-Pierre Darroussin y Stéphane Guillon.

A medida que avanza la correspondencia, el tono se va secando entre los dos amigos.

Vemos cómo se filtra la ideología fascista, cómo se despliega el horror.

¿Quién es el bueno, quién es el malo?

¿Qué habríamos hecho nosotros en su lugar? ¿Es suficiente el coraje para cambiar las tornas?

Cuando el horror golpea, ¿es preferible el perdón a la venganza?

Duración: 1 hora y 15 minutos

Autor: Kressmann TAYLOR

Dirección: Jérémie LIPPMANN

Con:Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN y Stéphane GUILLON

