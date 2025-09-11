Informatique en un clic Ccas de Gannat Gannat
Informatique en un clic
Ccas de Gannat 14, allée des tilleuls Gannat Allier
Début : 2025-11-13 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-27 12:00:00
2025-11-13 2025-11-27 2025-12-11
Un atelier informatique construit en fonction de vos besoins!
Ccas de Gannat 14, allée des tilleuls Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 67 73 ccas@ville-gannat.fr
English :
A computer workshop tailored to your needs!
German :
Ein Computerworkshop, der auf Ihre Bedürfnisse zugeschnitten ist!
Italiano :
Un workshop di informatica su misura per voi!
Espanol :
Un taller de informática adaptado a sus necesidades
