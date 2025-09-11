Informatique en un clic Ccas de Gannat Gannat

Informatique en un clic

Ccas de Gannat 14, allée des tilleuls Gannat Allier

Début : 2025-11-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-27 12:00:00

2025-11-13 2025-11-27 2025-12-11

Un atelier informatique construit en fonction de vos besoins!

Ccas de Gannat 14, allée des tilleuls Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 90 67 73 ccas@ville-gannat.fr

English :

A computer workshop tailored to your needs!

German :

Ein Computerworkshop, der auf Ihre Bedürfnisse zugeschnitten ist!

Italiano :

Un workshop di informatica su misura per voi!

Espanol :

Un taller de informática adaptado a sus necesidades

