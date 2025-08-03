Initiation à la danse Saint-Léon

dimanche 3 août 2025.

Salle Polyvalente Saint-Léon Allier

Début : 2025-08-03
fin : 2025-08-03

2025-08-03

Initiation à la danse organisée par l’inter associations
Salle Polyvalente Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 21 82 00 

English :

Dance initiation organized by the inter associations

German :

Einführung in den Tanz organisiert von der inter associations

Italiano :

Iniziazione alla danza organizzata dalle interassociazioni

Espanol :

Iniciación a la danza organizada por las interasociaciones

L’événement Initiation à la danse Saint-Léon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire