Initiation à la danse Saint-Léon
Initiation à la danse Saint-Léon dimanche 3 août 2025.
Initiation à la danse organisée par l’inter associations
Salle Polyvalente Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 21 82 00
English :
Dance initiation organized by the inter associations
German :
Einführung in den Tanz organisiert von der inter associations
Italiano :
Iniziazione alla danza organizzata dalle interassociazioni
Espanol :
Iniciación a la danza organizada por las interasociaciones
L’événement Initiation à la danse Saint-Léon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire