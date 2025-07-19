Initiation à la méditation La Loupe
Initiation à la méditation La Loupe samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Initiation à la méditation
6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-07-19 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 17:30:00
2025-07-19
Venez gouter aux joies et à la puissance de la méditation avec cet atelier guidé par Alexandra Bareyt, thérapeute.
A partir de 12 ans.
Sur inscription auprès de votre libraire
6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 18 00 03 63 lemillefeuille.laloupe@gmail.com
English :
Come and experience the joy and power of meditation with this workshop led by therapist Alexandra Bareyt.
Ages 12 and up.
Register with your local bookseller
German :
Erleben Sie die Freuden und die Kraft der Meditation in diesem Workshop, der von der Therapeutin Alexandra Bareyt geleitet wird.
Ab 12 Jahren.
Anmeldung bei Ihrem Buchhändler
Italiano :
Venite a sperimentare le gioie e il potere della meditazione in questo workshop condotto dalla terapeuta Alexandra Bareyt.
Dai 12 anni in su.
Registrati presso la tua libreria locale
Espanol :
Ven y experimenta las alegrías y el poder de la meditación en este taller dirigido por la terapeuta Alexandra Bareyt.
A partir de 12 años.
Inscríbete en tu librería local
