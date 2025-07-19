Initiation à la méditation La Loupe

Initiation à la méditation La Loupe samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Initiation à la méditation

6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe Eure-et-Loir

Venez gouter aux joies et à la puissance de la méditation avec cet atelier guidé par Alexandra Bareyt, thérapeute.

A partir de 12 ans.

Sur inscription auprès de votre libraire

6 RUE DU 17 JUIN 1944 La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 18 00 03 63 lemillefeuille.laloupe@gmail.com

English :

Come and experience the joy and power of meditation with this workshop led by therapist Alexandra Bareyt.

Ages 12 and up.

Register with your local bookseller

German :

Erleben Sie die Freuden und die Kraft der Meditation in diesem Workshop, der von der Therapeutin Alexandra Bareyt geleitet wird.

Ab 12 Jahren.

Anmeldung bei Ihrem Buchhändler

Italiano :

Venite a sperimentare le gioie e il potere della meditazione in questo workshop condotto dalla terapeuta Alexandra Bareyt.

Dai 12 anni in su.

Registrati presso la tua libreria locale

Espanol :

Ven y experimenta las alegrías y el poder de la meditación en este taller dirigido por la terapeuta Alexandra Bareyt.

A partir de 12 años.

Inscríbete en tu librería local

