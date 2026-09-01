UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Alairac

INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE Alairac

mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Alairac

INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE Alairac

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 22 septembre 2026
Fin
mardi 22 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Adresse
Avenue du stade
Ville
11290 Alairac
Département
Aude
Tarif

Alairac

INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE

Avenue du stade Alairac Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-22 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-22

Qu’est-ce que la paléographie ? Comment ça fonctionne ? Cette présentation vous expliquera le principe des abréviations et vous donnera les astuces pour déchiffrer les textes anciens. N’hésitez pas ensuite à participer aux ateliers de lecture de textes!

Atelier hors les murs réalisé à la demande du Groupe d’entraide généalogique d’Alairac. Inscription auprès de
M. Guérin j.claude.guerin@orange.fr ou auprès des archives par téléphone ou mail.
  .

Avenue du stade Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54  archives@aude.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

What is paleography? How does it work? This presentation will explain the principles behind abbreviations and give you tips for deciphering ancient texts. Don’t hesitate to join the text-reading workshops afterward!

Outreach workshop organized at the request of the Alairac Genealogical Support Group. Register with
Mr. Guérin at j.claude.guerin@orange.fr or with the archives by phone or email.

L’événement INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE Alairac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par