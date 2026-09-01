INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE Alairac
mardi 22 septembre 2026 · Alairac
Informations pratiques
Alairac
INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE
Avenue du stade Alairac Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-22 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-22
Qu’est-ce que la paléographie ? Comment ça fonctionne ? Cette présentation vous expliquera le principe des abréviations et vous donnera les astuces pour déchiffrer les textes anciens. N’hésitez pas ensuite à participer aux ateliers de lecture de textes!
Atelier hors les murs réalisé à la demande du Groupe d’entraide généalogique d’Alairac. Inscription auprès de
M. Guérin j.claude.guerin@orange.fr ou auprès des archives par téléphone ou mail.
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Avenue du stade Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54 archives@aude.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
What is paleography? How does it work? This presentation will explain the principles behind abbreviations and give you tips for deciphering ancient texts. Don’t hesitate to join the text-reading workshops afterward!
Outreach workshop organized at the request of the Alairac Genealogical Support Group. Register with
Mr. Guérin at j.claude.guerin@orange.fr or with the archives by phone or email.
L’événement INITIATION À LA PALÉOGRAPHIE Alairac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par