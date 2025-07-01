Initiation à la pêche du bar au leurre Saint-Pol-de-Léon 1 juillet 2025 07:00
Finistère
Initiation à la pêche du bar au leurre Lieu-dit Pointe Saint-Jean Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère
Début : 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-07-01
2025-07-01
2025-08-07
2025-08-12
2025-09-09
2025-09-18
Sur réservation. .
Lieu-dit Pointe Saint-Jean
Saint-Pol-de-Léon 29250 Finistère Bretagne +33 7 87 07 68 01
