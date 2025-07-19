Initiation à la pelote basque Capbreton

Fronton Capbreton Landes

Début : 2025-07-19
Chaussez vos baskets et venez vous initier à la pelote basque, un sport local à découvrir dans la bonne humeur!
Inscription sur capbreton.festik.net
Gratuit
Fronton Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

English :

Put on your sneakers and come and learn Basque pelota, a local sport to be discovered in good spirits!
Registration on capbreton.festik.net
Free

German : Initiation à la pelote basque

Ziehen Sie Ihre Turnschuhe an und lernen Sie das baskische Pelota-Spiel kennen, einen lokalen Sport, den Sie mit guter Laune entdecken können!
Anmeldung unter capbreton.festik.net
Kostenlos

Italiano :

Indossate le scarpe da ginnastica e venite a cimentarvi con la pelota basca, uno sport locale da scoprire in allegria!
Iscrizione su capbreton.festik.net
Gratuito

Espanol : Initiation à la pelote basque

Ponte las zapatillas y ven a probar la pelota vasca, un deporte local que hay que descubrir con buen humor
Inscripciones en capbreton.festik.net
Gratis

