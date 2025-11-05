Initiation au crochet Aubigny-sur-Nère

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Maison du Fil au Tartan Aubigny-sur-Nère Cher

Début : 2025-11-05 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-05 16:30:00

2025-11-05

Initiation au crochet par les Faiseurs de Bourges
Vous souhaitez débuter le crochet, venez apprendre à déchiffrer une grille de crochet.

Vous pouvez apporter un modèle d’objet de votre choix ainsi que la laine de votre choix.

Matériel fourni sur place. 35  .

Maison du Fil au Tartan Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 81 50 06 

