Initiation au géocaching Office de tourisme Hombourg-Haut

Initiation au géocaching Office de tourisme Hombourg-Haut samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Initiation au géocaching

Office de tourisme 19 rue de Metz Hombourg-Haut Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-18 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Au cours d’une courte balade pédestre, avec les conseils de férus géocacheurs, découvrez cette pratique et grâce à des indices, trouver les caches, tout en parcourant de jolis endroits. Il faudra apporter son propre matériel (smartphone, gps, …) Inscription obligatoire à l’Office de tourisme Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.Tout public

0 .

Office de tourisme 19 rue de Metz Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 90 53 53 accueil@tourismefreyming-merlebach.fr

English :

During a short walk, with the advice of geocaching enthusiasts, discover this practice and thanks to clues, find the caches, while traveling through beautiful places. You will have to bring your own equipment (smartphone, gps, …) Registration required at the Tourist Office Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.

German :

Entdecken Sie auf einer kurzen Wanderung mit den Tipps von begeisterten Geocachern diese Praxis und finden Sie dank der Hinweise die Caches, während Sie durch schöne Orte wandern. Sie müssen Ihre eigene Ausrüstung mitbringen (Smartphone, GPS, …). Anmeldung im Tourismusbüro Connexion Freyming-Merlebach erforderlich.

Italiano :

Durante una breve passeggiata, con i consigli degli appassionati di geocaching, scoprite questa pratica e, grazie agli indizi, trovate le cache, mentre camminate attraverso luoghi meravigliosi. È necessario portare il proprio equipaggiamento (smartphone, GPS, ecc.). Iscrizione obbligatoria presso l’Ufficio del turismo Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.

Espanol :

Durante un breve paseo, con el asesoramiento de aficionados al geocaching, descubra esta práctica y, gracias a las pistas, encuentre los cachés, mientras pasea por bellos parajes. Tendrás que traer tu propio equipo (smartphone, GPS, etc.). Inscripción obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo Connexion Freyming-Merlebach.

L’événement Initiation au géocaching Hombourg-Haut a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH