INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-05 17:00:00

fin : 2025-08-05 18:00:00

2025-08-05

Les échecs sont un excellent jeu pour enseigner aux petits et aux grands à comprendre la stratégie et à analyser les situations.

A partir de 7 ans. .

Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

English :

Chess is an excellent game for teaching children and adults alike to understand strategy and analyze situations.

German :

Schach ist ein hervorragendes Spiel, um Groß und Klein zu lehren, Strategien zu verstehen und Situationen zu analysieren.

Italiano :

Gli scacchi sono un gioco eccellente per insegnare a bambini e adulti a comprendere la strategia e ad analizzare le situazioni.

Espanol :

El ajedrez es un juego excelente para enseñar a niños y adultos a entender la estrategia y analizar situaciones.

