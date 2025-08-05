INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS Parc Thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon
INITIATION AU JEU D’ÉCHECS
Parc Thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-08-05 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-05 18:00:00
2025-08-05
Les échecs sont un excellent jeu pour enseigner aux petits et aux grands à comprendre la stratégie et à analyser les situations.
A partir de 7 ans. .
+33 5 61 94 68 75
English :
Chess is an excellent game for teaching children and adults alike to understand strategy and analyze situations.
German :
Schach ist ein hervorragendes Spiel, um Groß und Klein zu lehren, Strategien zu verstehen und Situationen zu analysieren.
Italiano :
Gli scacchi sono un gioco eccellente per insegnare a bambini e adulti a comprendere la strategia e ad analizzare le situazioni.
Espanol :
El ajedrez es un juego excelente para enseñar a niños y adultos a entender la estrategia y analizar situaciones.
