Initiation au kayak de rivière Vichy Vitalité Route du Pont de l’Europe Bellerive-sur-Allier

Initiation au kayak de rivière Vichy Vitalité

Route du Pont de l’Europe Centre omnisports Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Début : 2025-09-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 18:00:00

2025-09-13 2025-09-27 2025-10-11

Initiation au kayak de rivière tous niveaux par le Canoë-Kayak Club de Vichy dans le cadre de Vichy Vitalité

Route du Pont de l’Europe Centre omnisports Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 31 02 22 30

English :

Introduction to river kayaking for all levels by the Canoë-Kayak Club de Vichy as part of the Vichy Vitalité program

German :

Einführung in das Kajakfahren auf dem Fluss für alle Niveaus durch den Kanu-Kajak-Club Vichy im Rahmen von Vichy Vitalité

Italiano :

Introduzione al kayak fluviale per tutti i livelli a cura del Canoë-Kayak Club de Vichy nell’ambito del programma Vichy Vitality

Espanol :

Iniciación al kayak de río para todos los niveles a cargo del Canoë-Kayak Club de Vichy en el marco del programa Vichy Vitality

