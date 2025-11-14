Initiation au Macramé ZA de Laye Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence

Initiation au Macramé

ZA de Laye Boutique Oz’Art Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Matériel compris

Début : 2025-11-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-19 16:30:00

2025-11-14 2025-11-19 2025-11-26 2025-12-05

Venez vous initier au Macramé, apprendre les noeuds de base vous permettant de belles réalisations, détente et bonne humeur garanties ! Matériel compris

ZA de Laye Boutique Oz’Art Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence 26320 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 16 03 82 00 creations.lona@gmail.com

English :

Come and try your hand at Macramé, learn the basic knots that will enable you to make beautiful creations. Relaxation and fun guaranteed! Materials included

German :

Kommen Sie und lernen Sie Makramee, lernen Sie die grundlegenden Knoten, die Ihnen schöne Werke ermöglichen, Entspannung und gute Laune garantiert! Material inbegriffen

Italiano :

Venite a cimentarvi con il Macramè e imparate i nodi di base per realizzare splendide creazioni. Relax e buonumore garantiti! Materiale incluso

Espanol :

Ven a probar el macramé y aprende los nudos básicos para hacer bonitas creaciones. Relajación y buen humor garantizados Material incluido

