INITIATION AU TIR A L’ARC MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-17 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-17 15:30:00
2025-07-17 2025-08-07
Initiez vous au tir à l’arc, arme de chasse préhistorique.
Pour le premier week-end des vacances scolaires, nous vous proposons de vous initier au tir à l’arc en compagnie de Laurent Baraquin animateur nature.
Animation à partir de 10 ans
Places limitées Réservation conseillée ! .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 91 07 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com
English :
Try your hand at archery, a prehistoric hunting weapon.
German :
Lassen Sie sich in das Bogenschießen einführen, eine prähistorische Jagdwaffe.
Italiano :
Cimentatevi nel tiro con l’arco, un’arma da caccia preistorica.
Espanol :
Pruebe el tiro con arco, un arma de caza prehistórica.
