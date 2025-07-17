INITIATION AU TIR A L’ARC MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

INITIATION AU TIR A L’ARC MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac jeudi 17 juillet 2025.

INITIATION AU TIR A L’ARC

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-17 14:30:00

fin : 2025-07-17 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-17 2025-08-07

Initiez vous au tir à l’arc, arme de chasse préhistorique.

Pour le premier week-end des vacances scolaires, nous vous proposons de vous initier au tir à l’arc en compagnie de Laurent Baraquin animateur nature.

Animation à partir de 10 ans

Places limitées Réservation conseillée ! .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 91 07 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com

English :

Try your hand at archery, a prehistoric hunting weapon.

German :

Lassen Sie sich in das Bogenschießen einführen, eine prähistorische Jagdwaffe.

Italiano :

Cimentatevi nel tiro con l’arco, un’arma da caccia preistorica.

Espanol :

Pruebe el tiro con arco, un arma de caza prehistórica.

L’événement INITIATION AU TIR A L’ARC Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE