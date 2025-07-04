Initiation au yoga et à la méditation Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Saint-Martin-des-Lais 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Allier

Initiation au yoga et à la méditation Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Parking des Germains Saint-Martin-des-Lais Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04

fin : 2025-07-04

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

Initiation à la pratique du yoga et de la méditation. Sortie coanimée avec l’R de Soi.

.

Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Parking des Germains

Saint-Martin-des-Lais 03230 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 42 89 34 conservatoire.allier@espaces-naturels.fr

English :

Introduction to the practice of yoga and meditation. Outing co-hosted with R de Soi.

German :

Einführung in die Praxis des Yoga und der Meditation. Gemeinsam mit L’R de Soi geleiteter Ausflug.

Italiano :

Introduzione alla pratica dello yoga e della meditazione. In collaborazione con R de Soi.

Espanol :

Introducción a la práctica del yoga y la meditación. Coorganizado con R de Soi.

L’événement Initiation au yoga et à la méditation Saint-Martin-des-Lais a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région