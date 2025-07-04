Initiation au yoga et à la méditation Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Saint-Martin-des-Lais 4 juillet 2025 07:00
Allier
Initiation au yoga et à la méditation Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Parking des Germains Saint-Martin-des-Lais Allier
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04
fin : 2025-07-04
2025-07-04
Initiation à la pratique du yoga et de la méditation. Sortie coanimée avec l’R de Soi.
Réserve naturelle du Val de Loire Parking des Germains
Saint-Martin-des-Lais 03230 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 42 89 34 conservatoire.allier@espaces-naturels.fr
English :
Introduction to the practice of yoga and meditation. Outing co-hosted with R de Soi.
German :
Einführung in die Praxis des Yoga und der Meditation. Gemeinsam mit L’R de Soi geleiteter Ausflug.
Italiano :
Introduzione alla pratica dello yoga e della meditazione. In collaborazione con R de Soi.
Espanol :
Introducción a la práctica del yoga y la meditación. Coorganizado con R de Soi.
