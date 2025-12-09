Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Rue Agnès Sorel Châtellerault
Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Rue Agnès Sorel Châtellerault dimanche 8 mars 2026.
Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers
Rue Agnès Sorel Lac de la forêt Châtellerault Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-08
fin : 2026-03-08
Date(s) :
2026-03-08
.
Rue Agnès Sorel Lac de la forêt Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 43 03 91 23 groupe.chatelleraudais@lpo.fr
English : Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers
L’événement Initiation aux chants d’oiseaux forestiers Châtellerault a été mis à jour le 2025-12-06 par Agence Départementale du Tourisme de la Vienne