Initiation golf (Golf municipal de Planchetorte) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Chemin de la Jargasse Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Début : 2025-10-21
fin : 2025-10-22
Ouvert à tous à partir de 10 ans.
Prêt de matériel.
Les inscription sont ouvertes, il faut contacter directement l’accueil, par téléphone au 05 55 87 57 57 ou par mail à golfdebrive@brive.fr .
Chemin de la Jargasse Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 87 57 57 golfdebrive@brive.fr
