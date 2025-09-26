Initiation golf pour tous Golf Compact Idron Idron

Initiation golf pour tous

Initiation golf pour tous Golf Compact Idron Idron vendredi 26 septembre 2025.

Initiation golf pour tous

Golf Compact Idron 1A rue du Parc Idron Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-26
fin : 2025-09-26

Date(s) :
2025-09-26

Le Golf d’Idron c’est LE lieu idéal pour apprendre le golf , et dans une ambiance sympathique !
initiation à 17h30   .

Golf Compact Idron 1A rue du Parc Idron 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 27 70 94 

English : Initiation golf pour tous

German : Initiation golf pour tous

Italiano :

Espanol : Initiation golf pour tous

L’événement Initiation golf pour tous Idron a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par OT Pau