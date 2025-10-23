Initiation initiation chipping petit jeu (Golf municipal de Planchetorte) Brive-la-Gaillarde

Chemin de la Jargasse Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze

Début : 2025-10-23
2025-10-23

Ouvert à tous à partir de 10 ans.
Prêt de matériel.
Les inscription sont ouvertes, il faut contacter directement l’accueil, par téléphone au 05 55 87 57 57 ou par mail à golfdebrive@brive.fr   .

Chemin de la Jargasse Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 87 57 57  golfdebrive@brive.fr

