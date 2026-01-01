Initiation jonglerie- aniamtion gratuite 25/01/2026 Pied des pistes Aragnouet

Initiation jonglerie- aniamtion gratuite 25/01/2026

Pied des pistes PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-25 13:00:00

fin : 2026-01-25 14:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-25

Pied des pistes animation gratuite. Cœur station.

Venez vous initier à la jonglerie avec nos amis de l’équipe d’animation. Travailler la coordination et les rires seront de la partie!

Pied des pistes PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com

English :

At the foot of the slopes free entertainment. Heart of the resort.

Come and try your hand at juggling with our friends from the entertainment team. Work on your coordination and get in on the laughs!

OT de Piau-Engaly|CDT65