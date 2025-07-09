INITIATION PÊCHE AU COUP EN RIVIÈRE Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère 9 juillet 2025 14:00
Lozère
INITIATION PÊCHE AU COUP EN RIVIÈRE Le quai Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère Lozère
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-09 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
2025-07-16
2025-07-23
2025-07-30
2025-08-06
2025-08-13
2025-08-20
2025-08-27
Initiez vous à la pêche au coup en rivière. Atelier tout public ( à partir de 7 ans).
Sur inscription
Initiez vous au plaisir de la pêche au coup en rivière avec un guide de pêche diplômé!
Atelier tout public ( à partir de 7 ans).
Inscrivez-vous sans tarder, nombre de place limité ! .
Le quai
Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 68 16 11 51 peche-mont-lozere@outlook.fr
English :
Learn river fishing. Workshop for all (from 7 years old).
Registration required
German :
Erlernen Sie das Angeln im Fluss. Workshop für alle Altersgruppen (ab 7 Jahren).
Auf Anmeldung
Italiano :
Introduzione alla pesca in fiume. Laboratorio per tutte le età (dai 7 anni in su).
Iscrizione obbligatoria
Espanol :
Iniciación a la pesca fluvial. Taller para todas las edades (a partir de 7 años).
Inscripción obligatoria
L’événement INITIATION PÊCHE AU COUP EN RIVIÈRE Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère