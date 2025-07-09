INITIATION PÊCHE AU COUP EN RIVIÈRE Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère 9 juillet 2025 14:00

Lozère

INITIATION PÊCHE AU COUP EN RIVIÈRE
Le quai
Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère
Lozère

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-09 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-16 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

2025-07-16

2025-07-23

2025-07-30

2025-08-06

2025-08-13

2025-08-20

2025-08-27

Initiez vous à la pêche au coup en rivière. Atelier tout public ( à partir de 7 ans).

Sur inscription

Initiez vous au plaisir de la pêche au coup en rivière avec un guide de pêche diplômé!

Atelier tout public ( à partir de 7 ans).

Inscrivez-vous sans tarder, nombre de place limité ! .

Le quai

Pont de Montvert Sud Mont Lozère 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 68 16 11 51 peche-mont-lozere@outlook.fr

English :

Learn river fishing. Workshop for all (from 7 years old).

Registration required

German :

Erlernen Sie das Angeln im Fluss. Workshop für alle Altersgruppen (ab 7 Jahren).

Auf Anmeldung

Italiano :

Introduzione alla pesca in fiume. Laboratorio per tutte le età (dai 7 anni in su).

Iscrizione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Iniciación a la pesca fluvial. Taller para todas las edades (a partir de 7 años).

Inscripción obligatoria

