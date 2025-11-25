Initiation Self-Défense TÉLÉTHON Salle du dojo Yssingeaux

Initiation Self-Défense TÉLÉTHON

Salle du dojo Complexe Omnisports de Choumouroux (COC) Yssingeaux Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-11-25 18:40:00

fin : 2025-11-25 20:00:00

2025-11-25

Initiation Self-Défense au dojo du COC de 18h40 à 20h. Participation libre au profit du Téléthon.

Salle du dojo Complexe Omnisports de Choumouroux (COC) Yssingeaux 43200 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Self-defense initiation at the COC dojo from 6.40pm to 8pm. Free participation in aid of the Telethon.

German :

Einführung in die Selbstverteidigung im Dojo des COC von 18:40 bis 20:00 Uhr. Freie Teilnahme zugunsten des Telethon.

Italiano :

Introduzione all’autodifesa presso il dojo del COC dalle 18.40 alle 20.00. Partecipazione gratuita a favore di Telethon.

Espanol :

Introducción a la defensa personal en el dojo del COC de 18.40 a 20.00 horas. Participación gratuita a beneficio del Teletón.

L’événement Initiation Self-Défense TÉLÉTHON Yssingeaux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Office du Tourisme des Sucs aux bords de Loire