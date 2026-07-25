Informations pratiques

Allenc

INITIATION SON

Le Local Lieu-Dit Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose une initiation son vendredi 7 aout.

Rendez-vous au local du foyer rural à 14h.

A destination des musiciens amateurs gérer une table de mixage, les balances, …

Inscription souhaitée au 06 85 20 18 62. Stage gratuit

18h buvette

18h30-19h concert du groupe présent l’après-midi

20h barbecue (tarif 6€)

Ouvert à toutes et tous.

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose une initiation son vendredi 7 aout.

Rendez-vous au local du foyer rural à 14h.

A destination des musiciens amateurs gérer une table de mixage, les balances, …

Inscription souhaitée au 06 85 20 18 62. Stage gratuit

18h buvette

18h30-19h concert du groupe présent l’après-midi

20h barbecue (tarif 6€)

Ouvert à toutes et tous. .

Le Local Lieu-Dit Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 85 20 18 62

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Allenc Rural Community Center is offering an introductory session on Friday, August 7.

Meet at the Rural Community Center at 2:00 p.m.

For amateur musicians: learning how to operate a mixing console, sound checks, etc.

Please register by calling 06 85 20 18 62. Free workshop

6:00 p.m.: refreshments

6:30–7:00 p.m.: concert by the band performing that afternoon

8:00 p.m. barbecue (price: 6?)

Open to everyone.

L’événement INITIATION SON Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par 48-OT Mont Lozere