INITIATION SON Allenc
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Allenc
Informations pratiques
Allenc
INITIATION SON
Le Local Lieu-Dit Le Couderc Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose une initiation son vendredi 7 aout.
Rendez-vous au local du foyer rural à 14h.
A destination des musiciens amateurs gérer une table de mixage, les balances, …
Inscription souhaitée au 06 85 20 18 62. Stage gratuit
18h buvette
18h30-19h concert du groupe présent l’après-midi
20h barbecue (tarif 6€)
Ouvert à toutes et tous.
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous propose une initiation son vendredi 7 aout.
Rendez-vous au local du foyer rural à 14h.
A destination des musiciens amateurs gérer une table de mixage, les balances, …
Inscription souhaitée au 06 85 20 18 62. Stage gratuit
18h buvette
18h30-19h concert du groupe présent l’après-midi
20h barbecue (tarif 6€)
Ouvert à toutes et tous. .
Le Local Lieu-Dit Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 85 20 18 62
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Allenc Rural Community Center is offering an introductory session on Friday, August 7.
Meet at the Rural Community Center at 2:00 p.m.
For amateur musicians: learning how to operate a mixing console, sound checks, etc.
Please register by calling 06 85 20 18 62. Free workshop
6:00 p.m.: refreshments
6:30–7:00 p.m.: concert by the band performing that afternoon
8:00 p.m. barbecue (price: 6?)
Open to everyone.
L’événement INITIATION SON Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par 48-OT Mont Lozere