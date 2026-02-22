INITIATION TRICOT & CROCHET Le Burgaud
INITIATION TRICOT & CROCHET
LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne
La ludothèque vous propose une initiation au tricot et au crochet.
Vous retrouverez également sur place divers jeux. .
LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie marysemenuzzo1@gmail.com
English :
The toy library offers an introduction to knitting and crochet.
L’événement INITIATION TRICOT & CROCHET Le Burgaud a été mis à jour le 2026-02-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE