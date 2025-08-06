Inspirations Morvan Place Gudin Château-Chinon (Ville)
Place Gudin Centre culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Gratuit
Début : 2025-08-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 18:00:00
2025-08-06
Inspirations Morvan exposition de dessins-peintures du 6 au 30 août au Centre culturel Condorcet, place Gudin à Château-Chinon. Hommage à Claude Péquinot. Vernissage le 6 août à 16h30. Du mardi au samedi 10h-12h30/14h-18h .
Place Gudin Centre culturel Condorcet Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 76 08 64
