Installation de « TDouce France et Cœur vaillant » de Florence Garrabé – La Pouponnière Cahors, 6 juin 2025 07:00, Cahors.

Lot

Installation de « TDouce France et Cœur vaillant » de Florence Garrabé La Pouponnière 346 chemin de la Pouponnière Cahors Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-06

fin : 2025-06-30

Date(s) :

2025-06-06

Entre passé et présent, entre technique ancestrale et modernité, en dessin, broderie et sculpture, Florence Garrabé exprime ses réflexions et indignations concernant, notamment, l’accaparement des territoires par les êtres humains à des fins destructrices.

.

La Pouponnière 346 chemin de la Pouponnière

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie contact@juin-jardins.fr

English :

Between past and present, between ancestral techniques and modernity, in drawing, embroidery and sculpture, Florence Garrabé expresses her reflections and indignation concerning, in particular, the monopolization of territories by human beings for destructive purposes.

German :

Zwischen Vergangenheit und Gegenwart, zwischen althergebrachter Technik und Moderne, in Zeichnungen, Stickereien und Skulpturen, drückt Florence Garrabé ihre Überlegungen und Empörung aus, die sich insbesondere auf die Aneignung von Territorien durch Menschen zu zerstörerischen Zwecken beziehen.

Italiano :

Tra passato e presente, tra tecniche ancestrali e modernità, nel disegno, nel ricamo e nella scultura, Florence Garrabé esprime le sue riflessioni e la sua indignazione, in particolare per l’appropriazione dei territori da parte dell’uomo a fini distruttivi.

Espanol :

Entre pasado y presente, entre técnicas ancestrales y modernidad, en el dibujo, el bordado y la escultura, Florence Garrabé expresa sus reflexiones y su indignación sobre, en particular, la apropiación de territorios por el ser humano con fines destructivos.

L’événement Installation de « TDouce France et Cœur vaillant » de Florence Garrabé Cahors a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot