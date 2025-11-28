INSTANT JE CHANTE SCENE OUVERTE Labastide-Clermont
INSTANT JE CHANTE SCENE OUVERTE
SALLE DES FETES Labastide-Clermont Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-28 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-28 21:00:00
2025-11-28
Nous vous invitons à notre soirée: L’instant je Chante Scène ouverte . Venez soutenir nos artistes amateurs autour de sessions rock- slam pop…
Nous serons contents de vous accueillir dans une ambiance chaleureuse.
SALLE DES FETES Labastide-Clermont 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 91 96 26 culturemjcrieumes@gmail.com
English :
We invite you to our party: L?instant je Chante Scène ouverte . Come and support our amateur artists in rock-slam-pop sessions…
We look forward to welcoming you in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
German :
Wir laden Sie herzlich zu unserem Abend ein: L’instant je Chante Offene Bühne . Unterstützen Sie unsere Amateurkünstler bei Rock-, Slam- und Popsessions…
Wir freuen uns, Sie in einer herzlichen Atmosphäre begrüßen zu dürfen.
Italiano :
Vi invitiamo alla nostra festa: L’instant je Chante Scène ouverte . Venite a sostenere i nostri artisti dilettanti in sessioni rock, slam e pop.
Saremo lieti di accogliervi in un’atmosfera calda e amichevole.
Espanol :
Le invitamos a nuestra fiesta: L’instant je Chante Escenario Abierto . Venga a apoyar a nuestros artistas aficionados en sesiones de rock, slam y pop.
Te esperamos en un ambiente cálido y acogedor.
