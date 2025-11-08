INSTANTS FAMILLE ACCUEILLIR BÉBÉ Langogne

Langogne

Gratuit

2025-11-08 10:00:00

2025-11-08 12:00:00

2025-11-08

Ateliers pratique pour accueillir bébé animés par Anna JANCELEWICZ animatrice qui partagera un temps d’échanges et vous apprendra la fabrication de produits d’hygiène.

Places limitées, inscriptions obligatoires.

Quartier du Pontet Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 37 10 03 67

English :

Practical workshops on how to welcome baby, led by Anna JANCELEWICZ who will share her time with you and teach you how to make hygiene products.

Places limited, registration required.

German :

Praktische Workshops, um das Baby willkommen zu heißen, unter der Leitung von Anna JANCELEWICZ, einer Moderatorin, die Ihnen Zeit für den Austausch und die Herstellung von Hygieneprodukten bietet.

Begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Laboratori pratici su come accogliere il bambino, guidati da Anna JANCELEWICZ, che condividerà con voi il suo tempo e vi insegnerà a realizzare prodotti per l’igiene.

I posti sono limitati, è necessaria l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

Talleres prácticos sobre cómo dar la bienvenida al bebé, dirigidos por Anna JANCELEWICZ, que compartirá su tiempo con usted y le enseñará a elaborar productos de higiene.

Plazas limitadas, inscripción obligatoria.

