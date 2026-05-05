, Institut national de recherches archéologiques, Bertrange
, Institut national de recherches archéologiques, Bertrange vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Vendredi 12 juin, 10h00 Institut national de recherches archéologiques Canton Luxembourg
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-12T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-12T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T12:00:00+02:00
Institut national de recherches archéologiques 241, rue de Luxembourg 8077 Bertrange Luxembourg Bertrange 8077 Bertrange Canton Luxembourg https://inra.public.lu/fr.html [{« type »: « email », « value »: « melanie.toussaint@inra.etat.lu »}] [{« link »: « mailto:melanie.toussaint@inra.etat.lu »}]
© Lotte Maue