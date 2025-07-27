Interfolk Lavoûte-Chilhac
Interfolk Lavoûte-Chilhac dimanche 27 juillet 2025.
Interfolk
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-07-27
fin : 2025-07-27
2025-07-27
Festival Interfolk. Le pays invité cette année est le Congo.
Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 45 67
English :
Interfolk Festival. This year’s guest country is Congo.
German :
Festival Interfolk statt. Das diesjährige Gastland ist der Kongo.
Italiano :
Festival Interfolk. Il Paese ospite di quest’anno è il Congo.
Espanol :
Festival Interfolk. El país invitado de este año es el Congo.
L’événement Interfolk Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier